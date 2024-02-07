               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Five Killed, Five Injured As Another Blast Hit Election Campaign Office In SW Pakistan


2/7/2024 5:12:10 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (NNN-APP) – At least five people were killed and five others injured, when another blast hit an election campaign office of a candidate of a political party, in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province today, local media reports said.– NNN-APP

