GWM Achieved Sales Increase In January, Demonstrating High-Quality Development

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Baoding, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - GWM released its sales data for January 2024. During the past month, GWM sold 104,030 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 69.06%. Among them, the sales of new energy vehicles (including new energy commercial vehicles) reached 25,030 units, a year-on-year increase of 295.48%. Overseas sales reached 26,374 units, a year-on-year increase of 64.86%. The sales of vehicles with a price of over 200,000 yuan reached 24,497 units, a year-on-year increase of 9.72%.







GWM has been adhering to long-termism and value-oriented approach, persistently providing consumers with high-value products and services. With innovations and breakthroughs in the past year, GWM has achieved both quantity and quality improvement, maintaining its leading position in the hard-core off-road, box SUVs, and pickup markets.

GWM has expanded its global footprint, achieving remarkable growth in international sales. The cumulative overseas sales of GWM have exceeded 1.4 million vehicles, gaining high recognition from global users and being listed in the category of "Pioneering Brands" in the Forbes China Globalization Innovators Selection TOP 30 Award.

On January 12th, GWM's first locally-produced electric vehicle, the ORA 03, rolled off the production line at the new energy base in Rayong, Thailand. This marked GWM as the first automotive brand in the Thai market with complete new energy production capabilities, ranging from hybrid and plug-in hybrid to pure electric models, demonstrating a remarkable implementation of GWM's "Global Ecosystem" concept.

Major markets and channels overseas are rapidly expanding, and GWM is engaging in diverse exchanges and communications with global users. Catering to the demands of global high-end users, the WEY Gaoshan MPV officially launched in Dubai, marking GWM's entry into high-potential markets with high-quality and high-value products. In Chile, GWM introduced ORA and officially launched the ORA 03, representing a crucial step for GWM's transformation towards new energy car makers in the local market. In Qatar, GWM signed a strategic partnership agreement with a well-known local dealer, preparing for the launch of a new GWM showroom. In Australia, GWM collaborated with the largest local cycling event, AusCycling, showcasing its HAVAL, TANK, ORA, and POER.

GWM adheres to a global layout in research, production, and sales, firmly rooted in the local market, and practices ecological globalization. It has established a path of overseas expansion with a variety of product categories and powertrain combinations, meeting the diverse needs of global users and industrial policy requirements. GWM has pioneered a new path of "vehicle manufacturing + supply chain system" for overseas expansion.

In 2024, GWM will continue prioritizing user interests, and focusing on its global goal and the comprehensive ToC concept. It will strengthen brand value lifting and precise market operations, accelerating the transformation into a global intelligent technology company.

