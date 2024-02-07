Explosions Rock Balochistan Election Offices, Leaving 25 Dead And Dozens Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident, two explosions targeted election offices in Balochistan, resulting in a total of 25 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The first blast occurred outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's election office in Qila Saifullah, claiming eight lives and injuring many, including four in critical condition.

The second blast targeted the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Khanuzai, Pishin district, killing 17 people and injuring over 30.

Maulana Samiul-Haq, contesting elections from Qila Saifullah, was associated with the first explosion, where a large number of party workers were present during the incident. Meanwhile, former minister Asfandyar Kakar, running independently, escaped the blast at his office in Khanuzai, but the explosion caused significant damage and injuries to those present.

The attacks highlight the security challenges surrounding the electoral process in Balochistan, with authorities responding swiftly to manage the aftermath and transport the injured to nearby hospitals in Quetta.

The incidents underscore the need for enhanced security measures as the election season progresses.