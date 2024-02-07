UTIL360 Introduces UPAY360 A Semaless Payments Structures For Utility Payments

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

UTIL360 products will now have complex integrity with the payment Register. It's the next-generation, all-in-one payments and business analytics platform that empowers cities, municipalities, universities, airports, construction industry to better manage their operations.

“The Payment platform really is about making it easier for utilities to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” said William Bradley, SVP Marketing of 360S2G.“We have interacted with the Payment Register, within the UTIL360 platform and we want to tackle all the complex payments, banking, and operational needs that a governing agency needs, so they can get back to making the right choices for their business.”

360S2g and UTIL360, have partnered to create, a streamlined way for public sector agencies and private utility providers of all sizes to offer contactless payment acceptance from any enabled card or mobile device.

Bundles include:



Register POS station.

Kiosk software

Barcode scanner

Utility Coupon scanning

Print Utility Coupons

Pay by text and phone

Bill Analytics

Dispatch codes

Bill Assimilation Customer support centers with integrated IVR features

The out-of-the-box setup can either be done do-it-yourself or guided by the UTIL360 products support team in as little as 90 minutes.

The formal launch comes after extended pilots in California, and 360S2g is involved in similar pilot programs in Europe. See more about 360S2G and its support of mass utility payments.

