Envelop Unites NFT2.0 Projects

DAO Envelop recently launched an aggregator of NFT2.0 projects and the number is already over 140.

For more reliable information, the Envelop research encourages both already added and new projects to join together. If you are developing financial NFTs, NFT oracles or NFT derivatives, dynamic and other types of NFTs, please contact Envelop in any convenient way.

Research readers will still know about your project, but it will be much more valuable if they find out from you.

NFTs stopped being just images a long time ago, go to the aggregator to see for yourself. Below are examples of the latest added projects:

Wasabi is an asset-backed NFT derivatives protocol presenting three different derivatives of the product in the range: Wasabi Perps, Wasabi Options, and Liquidity Aggregation (Buy Now - Pay Later). Wasabi offers the most liquid NFT derivatives market through liquidity aggregation, matching buyers with the most favorable terms across all NFT protocols to provide them with long and short positions.

Doubler serves as a storage tool via NFT for users' crypto assets. By depositing supported cryptocurrency assets in Doubler, users can lock in their value, eliminate unnecessary market risks, and receive a reward at the end of the protocol.

NFT Valuations establishes a robust and defensible methodology for calculating Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market capitalizations on an ecosystem basis. NFT Valuations collect data on transactions, current prices, and NFT properties and try to add additional properties such as rarity rank or additional properties that are not on the smart contracts (where possible). Their in-house developed Machine Learning (ML) pipeline pre-processes, engineers new features, and optimizes model hyper-parameters to deliver fine-tuned models, based on the sales' patterns and accompanying metadata of each collection.

MetaQuants is an AI-driven Terminal for institutional-grade valuations, analytics, trading, and risk management of NFTs. Its flagship products include an NFT Pricing Oracles (Individual NFT and Collection Floor Prices), an NFT Terminal, a Credit Risk Score API, as well as a financial NFT Aggregator.

Waterfall is an on-chain NFT trading and pricing protocol. The mechanism intends to provide price discovery and instant price querying for NFTs that are listed on the protocol (i.e. it does not appraise any NFT that is not being sold).

As we see with the advancement of web3 technology, the line between DeFi and NFTs is blurring, and if you don't want to miss out on the new market narrative, team up with Envelop .