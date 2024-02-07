Surprising Benefits Of Using Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Mat

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy is an advanced technology, that has been around for decades, but its popularity has risen in recent times.

PEMF is a non-invasive therapy, which uses low-frequency electromagnetic waves to heal damaged tissues and cells in the body. It will help in elevating various chronic and acute health conditions. Without the worry of harmful side effects found in many medications.

Check out the many health benefits that pulsed electromagnetic field therapy mat has to offer.

1. Pain Relief

PEMF therapy works successfully to manage both chronic and acute pain. It works by facilitating the production of natural endorphins, the natural pain relievers of the body. Also, it can reduce the signal required to create a pain sensation. Thus, it offers healing benefits without toxic side effects.

2. Healthy Heart Function

PEMF therapy supports heart function by influencing the electromagnetic and electrical processes within the heart. Numerous studies indicate that electromagnetic therapy results in the dilation of blood vessels, thereby reducing the workload on the heart.

Moreover, it can improve cholesterol and lipoprotein levels, making it an effective treatment for heart conditions and hypertension.

3. Improves Blood Circulation

Therapeutic and affordable pulse electromagnetic therapy mat promotes the release of nitric oxide in the body which helps in dilating blood vessels and improving blood circulation and oxygen delivery to tissues in the body. The improvement in blood circulation reduces inflammation, facilitating wound healing and improving overall cellular function.

4. Improves Sleep Quality

Studies on PEMF therapy for sleep show that it can improve sleep quality in individuals who are experiencing sleep disturbances. It employs magnetic waves with low frequencies to harmonize circadian rhythms, governing the natural sleep-wake cycle. Also, it stimulates HGH and melatonin production which is an important hormone for sleep regulation.

Using PEMF therapy devices with the right biorhythmic clock can induce your brain into relaxation and help you sleep better during the night.

5. Improves Mental Focus and Concentration

PEMF stimulates the brain wave frequencies that directly or indirectly impact psychological and cognitive function. It improves alpha and beta brain wave patterns, facilitating relaxation and enhancing attention and concentration in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's.

6. Boosts Muscle Performance

A pulsed electromagnetic field therapy mat plays a crucial role in improving muscle strength and function. Healthy cells play can maintain and improve overall muscle performance. When your body's cell charges are balanced, they work effectively to produce energy and carry out regular functions, such as increased flexibility, mobility, and stamina. But as we age, the balance of charges gets distributed. This, in turn, weakens the muscles and reduces functions. However electromagnetic fields promote tissue healing and muscle regeneration in anterior cruciate ligament injury.

