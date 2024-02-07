Kuwait Amir In Al-Duqm, Co-Patronize Inauguration Of Refinery With Sultan Haitham

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AL-DUQM, Oman, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him arrived in the State of Al-Duqm Wednesday to co-patronize and inaugurate with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industry.
His Highness the Amir was received by Belarb bin Haitham Al-Saeed, chairman of board of Oman Central Bank Taimor bin Asaad Al-Saeed and Minister of the Sultanate Court Khaled bin Helal Al-Busaeedi.
The motorcade of His Highness the Amir and Sultan Haitham headed to Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries for the inauguration. Citizens and children were welcoming His Highness the Amir and Sultan Haitham. (end)
