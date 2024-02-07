Israeli Occupation Attacks Syria's Homs - SANA

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation launched a new missile aggression on the Syrian city of Homs on Wednesday, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The latest Israeli occupation aggression was carried out at dawn from north Tripoli and targeted several areas in Homs and its countryside, the agency reported, citing a Syrian security source. The attack caused multiple casualties and damage to public and private properties, the source added. (end) amn

