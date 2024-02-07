Saudi Arabia: No Diplomatic Ties With Israel Without Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 7 (KUNA) --- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday there will be no diplomatic relations with the Israeli occupation entity unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: "Regarding the discussions between the Kingdom and the US on the Arab-Israeli peace process, and in light of what has been attributed to the U.S. National Security Spokesperson, the ministry affirmed that the position of Saudi Arabia has always been steadfast on the Palestinian issue and the necessity that the brotherly Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights."

"The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the U.S. administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel occupation entity unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip." the statement added.

"The Kingdom reiterates its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can obtain their legitimate rights and so that a comprehensive and just peace is achieved for all," the statement concluded. (end)

