Nearly 100,000 Palestinians Killed, Injured, Or Missing Since Start Of Gaza War

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Recently, the United Nations agencies have released alarming statistics regarding the casualties of the Gaza war, indicating that approximately 100,000 people have been killed, injured, or gone missing since the beginning of this conflict.

Philippe Lazarini, the head of the UN agency for refugees in Palestine, disclosed these figures yesterday on the social media platform X.

According to him, five percent of Gaza's total population (100,000 Palestinians in Gaza) have been killed, injured, or gone missing as a result of the four-month-long war.

During this war, approximately 17,000 children have lost their families and companions, with 80 percent of Gaza's total population now displaced.

The latest figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health indicate that since the start of Israel's invasion of Gaza, 27,478 people have been killed, and 66,835 others have been injured.

Meanwhile, Qatar is striving for a ceasefire between the two sides, and the US Secretary of State has traveled to the Middle East to negotiate the war and reduce its collateral damage.

Qatar has announced that Hamas has shown a green light for a ceasefire proposal, but Israel has not commented on the matter yet and has intensified its attacks in Gaza over the past three days.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram