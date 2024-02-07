(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND , MAINE , USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a current or former shipyard worker at Maine's Portsmouth Navy Yard and he now has mesothelioma please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. The law firm of Belluck & Fox has an office in Portland, they have been assisting shipyard workers with mesothelioma for decades and they get superior compensation results for their clients. A mesothelioma compensation settlement for a shipyard worker might be millions of dollars-as attorney Joe Belluck is happy to discuss.

"The reason we have endorsed and have recommended attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox for a person with mesothelioma in Maine is because he and his remarkable team produce superior compensation results for their clients. There is one other incredibly important fact about Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox and that is when they take your case-they will be with you from start to finish. Before a person with mesothelioma in Maine hires a law firm-please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466-he knows what he is talking about."

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere else in Maine.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

