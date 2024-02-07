GCC Paper Packaging Market Outlook, Industry Size, Growth Factors, Investment Opportunity 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ GCC Paper Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC paper packaging market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Paper Packaging Market?

The GCC paper packaging market size reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Request for a PDF Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-paper-packaging-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GCC Paper Packaging Industry:

Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Initiatives:

Environmental concerns and the push for sustainability are paramount factors driving the growth of the paper packaging market in the GCC. As awareness about the environmental impact of plastic waste increases, consumers, corporations, and governments are shifting towards more sustainable packaging solutions. Paper packaging, being biodegradable, recyclable, and made from renewable resources, align with these eco-friendly initiatives. This shift is also reinforced by stringent regulations and policies aimed at reducing plastic usage, encouraging businesses to adopt paper-based packaging to meet sustainability targets and consumer preferences for greener alternatives.

E-commerce Growth:

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector in the GCC has significantly contributed to the rise in demand for paper packaging. Online shopping requires reliable and sturdy packaging for the safe transportation of goods, making paper-based materials an attractive option due to their versatility, recyclability, and cost-effectiveness. As e-commerce continues to grow, fueled by digital transformation and increased internet penetration, the demand for paper packaging is expected to surge, supporting the market's expansion. This trend is further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a spike in online shopping activities and, consequently, higher demand for paper packaging solutions.

Innovation and Product Development:

Innovation and advancements in paper packaging technology are key factors propelling the market growth in the GCC. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create more durable, lightweight, and customizable paper packaging solutions to meet diverse industry needs. These innovations include advancements in barrier coatings, which enhance the functionality of paper packaging by making it more resistant to water, grease, and oxygen, thereby extending the shelf life of products. Such developments are making paper packaging increasingly competitive with traditional materials, catering to a wide range of applications from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals, and driving market growth by offering businesses and consumers more sustainable and efficient packaging options.

GCC Paper Packaging Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks Others

Folding boxes and cases represent the largest segment in the GCC paper packaging market due to their widespread use across various industries for their cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, and ease of recycling.

Breakup by Grade:



Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled Others

Uncoated recycled paper grade dominates the market, favored for its environmental benefits, cost efficiency, and wide applicability in creating sustainable packaging solutions.

Breakup by Packaging Level:



Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging Tertiary Packaging

Primary packaging is the leading market by packaging level because it is directly involved in product protection and branding, making it essential across all sectors, especially in consumer goods.

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare Others

The food industry emerges as the largest end-use sector due to the increasing demand for sustainable, safe, and hygienic packaging solutions to ensure food safety and extend shelf life.

Countries Covered:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Based on the country, the market has been divided into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

GCC Paper Packaging Market Trends:

The significant move towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the paper packaging market across the GCC region. This is primarily attributed to the increasing environmental awareness among consumers and stringent government regulations against plastic use which are pushing companies to adopt recyclable and biodegradable paper packaging options.

The rise of e-commerce in the region has escalated the demand for paper packaging materials, as businesses seek durable and lightweight packaging options for shipping goods. Innovations in packaging designs that offer enhanced protection, convenience, and user experience are also becoming more prevalent. In addition to this, customization, and personalization in packaging to enhance brand value and customer engagement are emerging trends, with companies leveraging advanced printing technologies to create distinctive packaging designs.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163