GCC Tire Market Is Booming With A CAGR Of 5.39% By 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC tire market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Tire Market?

The GCC tire market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2023-2028.



Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-tire-market/requestsample

GCC Tire Market Trends:

The market in the GCC region is primarily driven by a significant increase in the per capita income levels of the majority of the population. This, along with rapid urbanization and improving standards of living, has contributed to a boost in the sales of luxury vehicles, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.

Moreover, the rugged terrain and hot climatic conditions in the GCC region lead to constant wearing and tearing of automobile tires, which are creating an escalating demand for replacement tires. The growing trend of using second-hand vehicles, along with continual research and development (R&D) to improve the rubber quality and tire design, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are launching new product variants that offer greater mileage and improved performance, especially in extreme weather conditions. They have also introduced non-pneumatic tires (NPT) or airless tires, which do not deflate under any circumstances and offer lower rolling resistance for higher fuel economy. Apart from this, the shifting preference among users toward green and eco-tires is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. The flourishing tourism sector, along with the increasing establishment of local tire manufacturing facilities, are some of the other factors facilitating the market growth.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars



Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Light Commercial Vehicles



Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Two Wheelers



Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Three Wheelers



Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size

Price Ranges by Rim Size

Off-The-Road (OTR)



Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size Price Ranges by Rim Size

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others



Kuwait



Qatar



Bahrain Oman

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization .

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163