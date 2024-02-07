Ukraine`s spy director requests from Canada decommissioned rockets

(MENAFN) In a bid to address its urgent need for artillery shells and munitions, Ukraine's head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, has called on Canada to send tens of thousands of decommissioned rockets to Kiev instead of destroying them. The request comes as Ukraine seeks a reliable supply of essential munitions, with some backers reportedly becoming more hesitant to provide support.



Currently, approximately 83,000 Canadian Rocket Vehicle 7 (CRV7) 70mm ground attack munitions, introduced in the 1970s, are awaiting demolition at a military depot in Saskatchewan Province, as reported by Global News on Monday. Budanov argues that providing these rockets to Ukraine would be a "win-win situation," aiding Ukrainian forces in their conflict with Russia while saving Canadian taxpayers the cost of their destruction.



Budanov emphasizes the versatility of the CRV7s, suggesting they could be fired by Ukrainian attack helicopters or ground launchers. While acknowledging that some of the rockets may no longer be functional, he contends that even these could be valuable for Ukraine, as they could be stripped for parts to manufacture drones. The spy chief stresses Ukraine's urgent need for various types of equipment, including artillery munitions, to bolster its capabilities in the ongoing conflict.



According to reports, Kiev estimates that at least 8,000 of the munitions could be in pristine condition, adding to the urgency of the request. While Canadian officials confirm ongoing discussions with Ukraine on the matter, they caution about the potential instability of old rockets, citing safety concerns related to handling and transportation.



The plea for decommissioned rockets underscores the challenges Ukraine faces in securing a consistent supply of essential military equipment. As diplomatic negotiations unfold, the potential transfer of these rockets could have strategic implications for Ukraine's defense capabilities and shape the dynamics of international support for the country amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.







