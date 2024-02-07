Flash News: OKX Supports WSM Token Migration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 7, 2024.

OKX Supports WSM Token Migration

In a move aimed at ensuring seamless service to its users, OKX has announced its support for the WSM token migration. The migration took place at a 1:1 ratio, underscoring OKX's commitment to safeguarding its users' interests.

The process involved a temporary suspension of WSM deposits and withdrawals commencing at 2:00 am UTC on February 7. It's important to note that during this period, WSM trading remained unaffected and continued as usual.



Post completion of the token migration, OKX will promptly resume WSM deposits and withdrawals, thereby minimizing any potential disruption to users' trading activities.

