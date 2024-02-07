From Power Generation To Grid Connection: TÜV Rheinland To Host Solar Energy Conference In Cologne On April 24 And 25

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kick-off for the Solar Energy Conference: The new event format offers the international solar industry a comprehensive overview of the market and technology.

COLOGNE, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, TÜV Rheinland is inviting system operators, investors, manufacturers and suppliers to the Solar Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel in Cologne on April 24 and 25. During the two-day conference , 25 renowned experts from research, industry, and national and international associations will inform participants about the latest technological and market developments. The English-language event will cover the entire spectrum from solar modules and power plant construction to energy storage systems, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and grid connection conditions. TÜV Rheinland expects 200 attendees from around the globe.

“With the Solar Energy Conference, we are building on our popular module workshops and expanding and internationalizing this format. Our aim is to provide participants with a comprehensive overview of the current requirements and developments in the solar industry – from energy generation to grid connection,” explains Thomas Haupt, Head of Solar Europe at TÜV Rheinland. From now on, the event will take place every year in April.

Solar Modules: Opportunities, Challenges and Technological Developments

In the opening session, Raffaele Rossi of SolarPower Europe will provide an overview of the risks, opportunities and challenges facing the solar industry in Europe. European manufacturers are currently under severe pressure due to falling prices. The following sessions will focus on technological developments in solar modules and their lifetime. For example, Q CELLS will explain the current status of perovskite solar cells, while the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems will present its results on the degradation of TOPCon solar modules for the first time.

New Standards for Batteries and Backsheets

The second day of the conference will focus on energy storage, charging infrastructure and new standards. Last year, the EU battery regulation 2023/1542 and the safety standard for front and backsheets IEC 62788-2-1:2023 were introduced.

The event will bring together representatives from all areas of the PV industry.“Nowhere else is there such an opportunity to shed light on the background of standards and the requirements they contain. This helps immensely to clarify and avoid misunderstandings,” explains Guido Volberg of Stäubli Electrical Connectors AG.

Fun, networking and refreshments will also be provided at the Solar Energy Conference. On the evening of April 24, there will be a dinner party for all participants on the second largest ship of the Cologne-Düsseldorf shipping company, the KD MS RheinFantasie.

