India's Bike Taxi Market Poised To Surge, Projected To Hit $1,478.0 Million By 2030

India Bike Taxi Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India bike taxi market generated $50.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.46 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 48.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.🔰Request Sample Pages -Rise in trend for on-demand ride hailing services, surge in traffic congestion in Indian cities, and increased demand for first and last mile connectivity drive the growth of the India bike taxi market . However, legal issues associated with bike taxi services and resistance from local public transport operators hampered the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in bike sharing system and increase in the inclusion of e-bikes are expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.The report offers detailed segmentation of the India bike taxi market based vehicle type and propulsion type.Based on vehicle type, the motorcycle segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the scooters segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 51.3% from 2022 to 2030.🔰Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly 93% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 80.6% from 2022 to 2030.Factors such as increased trend of on-demand ride hailing services, surge in traffic congestion in cities, and rise in demand for first and last mile connectivity are expected to drive the growth of the India's bike taxi market. However, legal issues associated with bike taxi and resistance from local public transport operators restrains the market growth. On the contrary, surge in inclusion of e-bikes and technological advancement in bike sharing system is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.Major Key Players:-Baxi,Bikxie,Desto-Bike Taxi,Dunzo,Jugnoo,Mopedo,Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd),PykUpz,Rapido,Uber Technologies, Inc.🔰Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -COVID-19 scenario:▶️The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the India bike taxi market , owing to the implementation of the lockdown.▶️Social distancing norms and regulations implemented by healthcare and government authorities encouraged citizens to maintain a two-meter distance from other people for safety. This has restricted the usage of ride hailing services such as cabs and bike taxis for daily commute. Users prefer to travel in their personal vehicles due to safety concerns, which hampered the taxi business.▶️In 2020, along with the cab and ride sharing industry, bike taxi companies such as Rapido, Ola, Uber, and others suffered severely due to travel restrictions and lockdowns. 