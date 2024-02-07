American court declares Trump as unimmune from Capitol retaliation lawsuit

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, the federal court of appeals in the District of Columbia has ruled that former United States President Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. The lawsuit pertains to Trump's alleged involvement in attempts to "reverse the 2020 election," with charges including four counts of "election subversion," conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstructing an official proceeding related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.



Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, had argued for presidential immunity, citing his status as the sitting president at the time of the Capitol unrest. However, the three-judge panel, including two judges appointed by President Joe Biden (J. Michelle Childs and Florence Pan) and one appointed by President George H.W. Bush (Karen LeCraft Henderson), rejected Trump's claim. The panel asserted that Trump, now a private citizen, no longer benefits from executive immunity in the criminal case.



The ruling has far-reaching implications, challenging the idea that a former president is immune from criminal prosecution for actions taken while in office. The decision emphasizes that Trump, as a private citizen, is subject to the same legal defenses as any other criminal defendant. The court's stance signals a departure from the notion that prosecuting a president for official acts violates the Constitution.



Following the ruling, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement expressing disagreement with the decision and highlighting the intention to appeal. The statement contends that prosecuting a president for official acts poses a constitutional threat to the foundations of the Republic. Trump's legal team has the option to appeal the decision to the full DC circuit or escalate the case directly to the United States Supreme Court.



As the legal battle unfolds, the ruling sets the stage for a potential landmark case, testing the boundaries of presidential immunity and the accountability of former leaders for their actions in office. The outcome of this case could have lasting implications for the legal landscape surrounding the prosecution of former presidents, reshaping the understanding of executive immunity and its limitations within the context of criminal charges.





