Carlson exposes Elon Musk`s Putin meeting pledge

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has reportedly pledged not to censor an upcoming interview between American journalist Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson, who is currently in Moscow, confirmed the news in a video posted on Tuesday, expressing gratitude to Musk for ensuring the interview would be accessible on the X platform without any restrictions.



Carlson's announcement comes after days of speculation about his presence in Moscow, with rumors circulating that he intended to conduct an interview with the Russian president. In the video, which has garnered over 260,000 likes, Carlson commended Musk for his commitment to not "block or suppress the interview" on X. Furthermore, he assured viewers that the interview would be available without a paywall on his own website.



Highlighting potential challenges in disseminating the interview, Carlson criticized Western governments, suggesting that they might attempt to censor the video on other platforms due to their fear of uncontrolled information. He urged Americans to watch the interview to gain insights into the "history-altering developments" taking place in Russia and Ukraine.



The collaboration between Musk and Carlson adds another layer to the ongoing discourse on media censorship and control. Musk's history of challenging governmental control over narratives on social media, exemplified by his exposure of internal communications in 2022, further underscores the significance of this commitment to non-censorship. As discussions surrounding the interview gain momentum, it raises questions about the role of social media platforms in facilitating open dialogue on global affairs and the potential impact of such high-profile interviews on public perceptions. The Musk-Carlson partnership reflects a broader dynamic in the evolving landscape of media, information dissemination, and the balance between freedom of expression and content moderation.





