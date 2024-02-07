US border, immigration director endures impeachment vote

(MENAFN) In a closely contested vote on Tuesday, the United States House of Representatives thwarted an attempt to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, over allegations of inadequate handling of the surge in migrants illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border. The motion for impeachment was narrowly defeated in a 214-216 vote, with four Republicans breaking ranks and siding with Democrats in rejecting the move.



Republicans, critical of Mayorkas's approach to border security, argued that he had not effectively enforced laws to secure the southern border. However, Democrats countered that the accusations did not warrant the secretary's removal, emphasizing that impeachment over policy disputes goes against the intentions of the framers of the United States Constitution.



Surprising the GOP, two additional House Republican lawmakers, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Blake Moore of Utah, joined Democrats in opposing the impeachment motion. Moore notably switched his vote to 'no' seconds before the vote closed. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Republican, was absent due to medical treatment, contributing to the narrow margin of the vote.



The impeachment debate unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing standoff between the GOP and President Joe Biden over spending bills. Republicans withheld support for Biden's omnibus bill, which included additional aid for Ukraine and Israel, demanding concessions on tightening border security and immigration procedures in return.



The contentious vote underscores the deep divisions within Congress over immigration policies and border control measures. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of the Department of Homeland Security under Mayorkas's leadership and the broader challenges faced in addressing the complex issue of border security. As the political landscape continues to grapple with these issues, the fate of Mayorkas and the direction of US immigration policy remain central to ongoing debates and negotiations on Capitol Hill.



MENAFN07022024000045015687ID1107821493