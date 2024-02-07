Conservative Party of Canada leader accuses PM of deceiving public about his role in honoring of ex-Ukrainian Waffen-SS soldier in 2023

(MENAFN) In a startling turn of events, Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has leveled accusations against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alleging that Trudeau misled the public regarding his involvement in honoring a former Ukrainian Waffen-SS soldier last year. The accusations surfaced following confirmation from Trudeau's office that it had extended an invitation to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka to attend a reception for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Toronto.



Hunka, who served in Nazi Germany's 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS during World War II, was reportedly invited to the Toronto event, although Trudeau's spokesman Mohammad Hussain clarified that Hunka did not ultimately attend. However, in September 2023, Hunka received a standing ovation in the House of Commons in Ottawa, with both Trudeau and Zelensky present in the chamber. The acknowledgment of a man with a history in Adolf Hitler's army triggered a scandal that led to the resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota. At the time, Trudeau publicly apologized for the "terrible mistake" of having "unknowingly" honored Hunka.



On Tuesday, Conservative leader Poilievre's spokesman, Sebastian Skamski, released a statement alleging that Prime Minister Trudeau "has been caught lying." Skamski contended that instead of acknowledging the personal invitation extended to a Nazi veteran to an official prime ministerial reception with the Ukrainian president, Trudeau has allegedly misled the Canadian people for months and shifted blame elsewhere.



The emerging controversy raises questions about transparency, accountability, and ethical considerations within the Canadian government. As the accusations gain traction, political observers are closely monitoring how Trudeau and his administration will address these allegations, especially in the context of historical sensitivities surrounding individuals associated with the Waffen-SS. The episode adds a layer of complexity to Trudeau's leadership, prompting discussions on the responsibilities of public figures in acknowledging and rectifying past errors, particularly when it comes to honoring individuals with controversial wartime affiliations.





MENAFN07022024000045015687ID1107821492