Germany’s industrial output decreases by 1.6 percent in December 2023

(MENAFN) Official data released on Wednesday revealed a sharper-than-expected decline in Germany's industrial output for December 2023, registering a 1.6 percent decrease month-on-month.



This figure exceeded market projections, which had anticipated a milder 0.4 percent downturn following a revised 0.2 percent decrease in November.



According to Destatis, the country's statistical authority, the notable decrease in December was primarily driven by significant declines in the chemical and construction industries, which experienced drops of 7.6 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



However, there was a contrasting trend in the automotive sector, where production surged by an impressive 4 percent during the same period.



On an annual basis, Germany's industrial production witnessed a substantial 3 percent decline in December, reflecting broader challenges and fluctuations within the manufacturing sector.



For the entirety of 2023, Germany's industrial production contracted by 1.5 percent compared to the previous year, with notable declines observed in energy production, which experienced a sharp 15.0 percent downturn.



The data underscores the complexity of economic dynamics facing Germany's industrial sector, with fluctuations in output reflecting both internal and external factors influencing manufacturing activity.



As one of Europe's leading industrial powerhouses, Germany's industrial performance remains closely monitored for insights into broader economic trends and prospects within the region and beyond.

