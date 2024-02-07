China’s authorities sentence former CMB president to death

(MENAFN) This week, authorities in China sentenced the former president of China Merchants Bank Co. (CMB) to death with a two-year reprieve on charges related to bribery and insider trading.



Following a trial held in Changde, Hunan province, Tian Huiyu was found guilty of abusing his position at CMB and its affiliate China Cinda Asset Management Co.



The court determined that Tian accepted bribes totaling 210 million yuan (USD29.5 million) and gained 290 million yuan (USD40.8 million) unfairly through insider trading activities.



In China, suspended death sentences typically convert to life imprisonment upon expiration of the suspension period. Tian, aged 58, assumed leadership at CMB in 2013, contributing significantly to its expansion into investment and asset management sectors.



However, he was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from public office in October 2022 due to serious violations of party discipline and laws.



The verdict followed an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.



Tian was accused of personally benefiting from CMB's undisclosed shareholdings in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, during CMB's involvement in its public offering process.

