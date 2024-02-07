Doha Set To Open Longines Global Champions Tour Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL team series is set to return to the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab in Doha, Qatar, marking the much-anticipated kickoff for the 2024 season.

Equestrian enthusiasts, sports fans, and thrill-seekers alike are invited to witness the exhilarating action as top-tier horses and riders compete for supremacy as tickets go on sale today.

Scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 2, 2024, the Doha leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour promises an unforgettable spectacle.

For the sixth year running the 2024 season opener in Doha provides a unique opportunity for fans to gauge the form and strategy of the participating athletes, setting the stage for an electrifying championship race. Attendees will experience the thrill of world-class show jumping, world class entertainment, kids village, shopping and a wide range of food and drink for all to enjoy.

Known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, Doha is a fitting stage for the launch of the 18th Longines Global Champions Tour season. Spectators can expect a captivating blend of sport and entertainment against the backdrop of Qatar's vibrant culture and hospitality.

As the horses take center stage, riders from around the globe will vie for top spot in what promises to be a fiercely contested weekend of show jumping. This event marks the launchpad for another exciting season, settingthe stage for the world's best show jumping in the heart of the Middle East. Brace yourself for three days of heart-pounding show jumping action and indulge in the luxury with our unparalleled offerings under the glow of floodlights, as Al Shaqab comes alive as riders and horses compete under the night sky.

Don't miss the chance to be part of history as the Longines Global Champions Tour kicks off its 2024 season in Doha. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable experience filled with world-class sport and unparalleled excitement