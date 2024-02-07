Sheikh Joaan Meets Sports Officials On Sidelines Of The Worlds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met a number of senior sports officials on the sidelines of the World Aquatics Championships, currently taking place in Doha.

The QOC President held individual meetings with the Minister of Physical Culture and Sports and President of the National Olympic Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea H E II Guk Kim, Vice Minister of Sports and Vice President of the Chinese Olympic Committee Chu Jinqing, and Iranian Olympic Committee President Mohammad Khosravi Vafa.

During the meetings, H E Sheikh Joaan discussed with each of the officials potential sports cooperation and ways to support them in the future. The meetings were also attended by QOC First Vice President Mohammed bin Yousef Al Mana, and Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain.