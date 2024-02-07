Top Golfers Brace For Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Test At DGC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters makes its return to the picturesque Doha Golf Club (DGC) tomorrow, marking the climax of a thrilling five-week series in the Middle East. The prestigious event, now in its 27th edition, occupies a pivotal slot in the DP World Tour calendar and will see top golfers vying for honours.

This year's tournament, part of the International Swing of DP World Tour's 'Back 9' buildup, boasts a lucrative $2 prize fund and offers 500 Race to Dubai points to the winner.

This year's Qatar Masters will also see the return of the event to its early-year slot, promising a gripping finale to the desert run.

Addressing a pre-event press conference held at the DGC yesterday, Qatar Golf Association's Secretary General Fahad Nasser Al Naimi expressed optimism for the upcoming tournament, citing the participation of a prominent group of players and the readiness of the venue to host the event. Al Nuaimi also highlighted the presence of eight past champions among the competitors.

The presence of eight former winners, such as Ewen Ferguson, Antoine Rozner, and Jorge Campillo, adds more colour to an already stellar field. These past winners, along with others like Eddie Pepperell and Wang Jeunghun, are aiming to reclaim the prestigious Mother of Pearl Trophy. The 2013 winner Chris Wood will make his tour return since 2022, as the past title holders will have to deal with prominent talents in the caliber of Pablo Larrazabal, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Yannik Paul, who are all set to showcase their skills.

However, a notable absentee is last season's champion, Sami Valimaki.

The Qatar national team will be represented by Saleh Al Kaabi, while Ali Al Shahrani, who is undergoing treatment following an injury, will miss the tournament.

Al Naimi extended gratitude to the Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani for his continuous support to golf and the tournament, as well as Commercial Bank for their generous sponsorship.

Commenting on the long-term partnership with the tournament as well as DGC, Commercial Bank's Marketing, and Alternative Assets EGM Hussein Al Abdullah said they are proud of all the milestones the two parties have achieved throughout the 27-year period as the title sponsor of the event.

“Commercial Bank has created a legacy that empowers possibilities and Qatar Masters bears witness to that. As we step into our 27th year as Title Sponsor of this event, I can't help but feel proud of all the milestones we have achieved. Our mission will always center around building a promising future for Qatar,” Al Abdullah said.

“For us, golf transcends its prestigious image; it serves as a networking platform for individuals sharing a common interest in discussing current events and business opportunities. Through our commitment to advancing technology, Commercial Bank is investing in AI and digital services, ushering in a new era of financial innovation. This event serves as a hub where business professionals and golf enthusiasts converge, fostering connections and conversations in an upscale environment, shedding light on the Bank's strides in digital offerings,” Al Abdullah said.

“On behalf of myself, the Commercial Bank family, the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors, Executive Management, and employees to extend our gratitude to all our partners for instilling their confidence in us and in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tournament. I would also like to thank Doha Golf Club for hosting the championship event on the grounds of its prestigious facility,” Al Abdullah said.

Addressing the gathering, DP Word Tour Senior Tournament Director Mikael Eriksson said the DGC course is in wonderful condition ahead of the event.

“It's only 96 days ago we left the 2023 Qatar Masters and we are delighted to be back here for the 2024 event. And the course here is in wonderful condition. Players who have come here for many years say they have not seen the Doha Golf Club in better condition ever. And this might be the best Golf course we play on all year. It will be a tough test out there with a little bit of wind on Thursday and Friday with the wind dying down for the weekend. And it'll be truly a great test that will bring the best player to lift the trophy on Sunday,” Eriksson said.

“In my estimation will be minus 15,” Eriksson predicted.