Transport Minister Discusses Civil Aviation Ties With Senegalese Counterpart

Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Air Transport and Airport Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Senegal H E Antoine Mbengue. Meeting in the Ministry's offices today, the two ministers discussed Qatari-Senegalese cooperation relations in the areas of air transportation and civil aviation, and ways to take them to higher heights, particularly in the fields of training and civil aviation's technical skills enhancement. Senegal's Ambassador to the State of QatarH E Dr. Mouhamed Habibou Diallo attended the meeting.
