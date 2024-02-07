Wafer Cleaning Equipment Industry Trends And Opportunities 2023-2028 Featuring Analysis On Piranha Etch, Megasonic, And Ozone Cleaning

The global wafer cleaning equipment market is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028 from USD 10.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028.

200 mm wafer size is expected to grow at the second-highest growth rate in the wafer market during the forecast period

Wafers with a diameter of 200 mm come in two variations: single-side polished (SSP) and double-side polished (DSP). These wafers find predominant use in various applications including memory, RF devices, and LEDs. The market for 200 mm wafers is projected to experience substantial growth, largely driven by their advantageous cost-effectiveness. The demand for these 200 mm wafers is expected to surge notably due to their expanding utility in a wide spectrum of applications such as power devices, ICs, LEDs, MEMS, and numerous other semiconductor and electronic devices.

US is expected to hold the highest market share in North America during the forecast period

In the North American region, it is anticipated that the United States will maintain its dominant position in the wafer-cleaning equipment market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the notable presence of major manufacturing powerhouses such as Intel Inc. (US), Global Foundries (US), and Maxim Integrated (US) within the nation. These industry leaders primarily engage in wafer processing to fabricate microprocessors, MEMS, and integrated circuits (ICs).

The prevalence of local industry players in the United States, coupled with the export of semiconductor equipment to countries like Germany and France, serves as a driving force for market growth in the US. Among the noteworthy contenders in this sector within the country are Applied Materials, LAM Research, and Novellus Systems, Inc. These entities consistently prioritize the adoption of cutting-edge technology, aiming to deliver innovative and superior products tailored for application within the semiconductor industry.

Research Coverage

The report segments the wafer cleaning equipment market and forecasts its size based on equipment type, wafer size, application, and region. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.

