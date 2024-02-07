(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Taxi Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global electric vehicle taxi market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global electric vehicle taxi market looks promising with opportunities in the two-wheeler taxi, three wheeler taxi, and four wheeler taxi markets. The major drivers for this market are expanding infrastructure for charging and improvements in battery technology, government spending on infrastructure for electric vehicles, as well as, growing environmental awareness and stricter emission standards.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electric vehicle taxi companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Electric Vehicle Taxi Market Insights



Battery electric vehicle will remain the largest segment due to their ease of use and lower after-sales expenses. APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high rate of electric vehicle adoption in the area and rising taxi fleet demand in the region.

FAQ

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Propulsion Type

3.3.1: Battery Electric Vehicle

3.3.2: Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.3.3: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.4: Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Two-Wheeler Taxi

3.4.2: Three Wheeler Taxi

3.4.3: Four Wheeler Taxi

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

4.2.2: North American Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Vehicle Type: Two-Wheeler Taxi, Three Wheeler Taxi, and Four Wheeler Taxi

4.3: European Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

4.3.1: European Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Propulsion Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.3.2: European Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Vehicle Type: Two-Wheeler Taxi, Three Wheeler Taxi, and Four Wheeler Taxi

4.4: APAC Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

4.4.1: APAC Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Propulsion Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.4.2: APAC Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Vehicle Type: Two-Wheeler Taxi, Three Wheeler Taxi, and Four Wheeler Taxi

4.5: ROW Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

4.5.1: ROW Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Propulsion Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.5.2: ROW Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Vehicle Type: Two-Wheeler Taxi, Three Wheeler Taxi, and Four Wheeler Taxi

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Propulsion Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: A to Z Universal Solutions

7.2: Blu-Smart Mobility

7.3: Connexxion

7.4: OLA Group

7.5: Travel Electric BV

