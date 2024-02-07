(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-especially if the Veteran was required to stay with his ship at a shipyard.

Mesothelioma compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars-as we are always happy to discuss. Navy Aircraft Carrier Veterans frequently had to spend long periods of time at a shipyard-where they might have had extreme exposure to asbestos.

"If the family of a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran with mesothelioma would take our advice---please avoid internet-'VA claims benefits centers, veteran's mesothelioma hotlines-and or anything that sounds like this. These gimmicks are frequently sponsored by mesothelioma middlemen law firms that sign people with mesothelioma and then broker out the case to other law firms to do the actual compensation work.

"In contrast to that--the lawyers law firms we suggest are the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers-every one of them has decades worth of experience assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma-and they consistently get the best compensation results for their clients. The reason we are so passionate about a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran with mesothelioma hiring the most qualified attorney---is because if they do not-it might impact the Veterans compensation in a negative way. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466."

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note:“If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in the United States within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466. We would be honored to help.” USNavyMesothelioma

