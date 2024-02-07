(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Leading fashion brand Canifa achieves 54% higher app conversion rate with CleverTap



Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India, Feb 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap , the all-in-one engagement platform today announced that leading Vietnamese fashion brand Canifa , has achieved 54% higher app conversion rate after deploying CleverTap.

Canifa has more than 100 physical outlets across Vietnam and a strong online presence. Canifa strives to create smooth and differentiated customer journeys and the same principle is extended to the shopping experience built on the mobile application. The tools previously used by Canifa had several limitations, leading to data silos, negatively impacting real-time personalization. This posed a significant challenge as they sought to win tech-savvy consumers within the Vietnamese fashion market, a fiercely competitive sector.

CleverTap's integrated approach to customer engagement made them the perfect fit for Canifa. By unifying data from disparate sources, CleverTap helped Canifa build a detailed customer profile with granular insights on preferences etc. Owing to the competitive nature of the fashion sector, it was essential to establish top-of-mind recall. For this, CleverTap leveraged various engagement channels – SMS, Push, In App messages, Email, etc. to ensure consistent mindshare amongst users. Of these channels, Push Notifications and App channels played a pivotal role, ensuring timely and personalized interactions.



Benefits following CleverTap's implementation:



7% boost in revenue per user (60-day period)

7% boost in retention (60-day period)

50% increase in conversion rate (MoM)

4% increase in stickiness (60-day period)

20% increase in retention rate

54% boost in app conversion rate



Hoang Quoc Khanh, MarTech Expert, Canifa said, “CleverTap is a single, powerful tool that enables our marketers to independently design and deliver individualized experiences at speed and scale. We have seen our conversion rates increase by 54%, and our revenue per user by 7%. This level of unprecedented growth helped ensure we retain our position as leaders in the Vietnamese fashion market. We look forward to deploying CleverTap's platform for the upcoming brands within our diverse portfolio, anticipating similarly stellar outcomes.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap said, “Partnering with a market leader such as Canifa within a hyper-competitive market was both a challenge and an opportunity for us. Because in today's fast-paced fashion landscape, trends shift rapidly, and adaptability is key. Canifa's impressive 7% increase in revenue per user demonstrates CleverTap's ability to positively impact customer business. And we look forward to playing a pivotal role in Canifa's future successes.”



About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDBTM – the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta.

