Texas police investigate stabbing of Palestinian American in ‘bias-motivated incident’

(MENAFN) The Austin Police Department in Texas announced on Tuesday that the stabbing of a 23-year-old Palestinian American man over the weekend is being considered a "bias-motivated incident."



Authorities stated that they are actively investigating the case.



“Based on the information we received, we believe the Feb. 4, 2024 incident to be bias-motivated, and it will be reviewed by the Hate Crimes Review Committee,” they stated in a declaration.



Reports indicate that the victim, identified by his father as Zacharia Doar, was hospitalized and underwent surgery following the stabbing incident. Police have confirmed that the suspect has been apprehended and booked into the Travis County Jail. The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as stated by law enforcement officials.



Following the incident, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) organized a press conference in Austin, where they called for hate crime charges to be brought against the perpetrator. Subsequently, after the Austin Police Department announced that the incident would be reviewed by the Hate Crimes Review Committee, CAIR issued a separate statement expressing their approval of the decision, welcoming the move towards further evaluation and potential classification of the incident as a hate crime.



“We welcome the swift recognition of the alleged motive for this attack and call on law enforcement authorities to bring appropriate charges in the case. Every American should be free to express their political views, wear symbols of their culture and practice their faith without fear of attack or intimidation,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell stated in a release.

MENAFN07022024000045015839ID1107821369