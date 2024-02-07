(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Chunghwa Telecom cooperate on development of All-Photonics Network based on IOWN initiative to break new ground

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. today announced that they have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on January 31 for a 2-year strategic partnership, with the aim of jointly studying the establishment of a network utilizing the All-Photonics Network (APN) technology(1 ) based on the IOWN initiative2 ) in Taiwan.

The two companies will discuss the creation of a network utilizing the APN technology in Taiwan and contribute to the realization of an innovative and sustainable society with the delivery of a high-capacity, low-latency, low-power network environment.

Chunghwa Telecom is the largest telecommunications carrier in Taiwan and is working with other companies globally to address sustainability issues in the network sector. In March 2020, Chunghwa Telecom and Fujitsu joined the IOWN Global Forum, which aims to realize a network environment with high capacity, low latency, and low power consumption. Together with Japanese telecommunications carriers facing similar challenges as in Taiwan, Fujitsu has been leading efforts to introduce the APN technology based on the IOWN initiative that simultaneously achieves high capacity and low power consumption.

MOU overview and future plans

Fujitsu and Chunghwa Telecom have agreed to collaborate on the introduction of this technology in Taiwan drawing on Fujitsu's expertise in the APN technology. Fujitsu will collaborate with Chunghwa Telecom to build the verification facility for the APN technology in Taiwan, and will use this MOU as an opportunity to promote the use of this technology in commercial networks in Taiwan. Fujitsu will utilize its achievements and knowledge in Japan to contribute to the formulation and early commercialization of the APN construction plan, which is tailored to Taiwan's telecommunications situation, and to enhance the construction of infrastructure that supports society and people's lives in Taiwan.

Fujitsu and CHT sign a Memorandum of Understanding Huang, SEVP & CTO, Chunghwa Telecom (Taipei) ;Vivek Mahajan, SEVP, CTO and CPO, Fujitsu Limited (Left screen: online in Japan) ;Rod NAPHAN, VP & Head of Photonics System Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited (Right screen: online in USA)

Vivek Mahajan, SEVP, CTO and CPO, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

“We are pleased to conclude an MoU with Chunghwa Telecom and look forward to a fruitful collaboration together. I am confident that Fujitsu's industry-leading APN experience and achievements will have an important role to play in improving the network environment, solving societal issues, and reducing the environmental impact of network operations in Taiwan.”

Chih-Hsiung Huang, SEVP & CTO, Chunghwa Telecom, comments:

“As Taiwan's leading telecommunications company, Chunghwa Telecom is pleased to sign this MoU with Fujitsu. Chunghwa Telecom and Fujitsu will work together to develop Open All-Photonic Network to provide better optical communication quality for various innovative applications such as B5G/6G, AI, and cloud computing, which promote early access of the convenience brought by information and communication services for the society and people in Taiwan.”

[1] All-Photonics Network (APN) : One of the core technologies supporting the IOWN initiative. It uses light (photonics) in all areas of the communication network, and has features such as high capacity transmission, low power consumption, and low delay that greatly exceed conventional communication technology.

[2] IOWN initiative : An abbreviation for the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) initiative. A vision of an innovative network and information processing infrastructure that can provide high-speed, high-capacity communications and enormous computing resources by utilizing advanced technologies such as photoelectric fusion technology Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. Chunghwa Telecom has been actively and continuously implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives with the goal to achieve sustainability and has won numerous international and domestic awards and recognitions for its ESG commitments and best practices. For more information, please visit our website at .

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

Media Relations

E-mail: ...

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Telecoms, 5G