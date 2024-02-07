PVH Unveils Groundbreaking Solar Tracker AxoneDuo Infinity

(MENAFN- Gransolar Group) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - 6th February – PVH Middle East, a leader in renewable energy solutions, proudly unveils AxoneDuo Infinity, a groundbreaking evolution of its solar tracking solutions.



Solar power leads the way in the evolving landscape of the global transition towards renewable energy. AxoneDuo Infinity marks PVH Middle East’s latest stride in solar power generation, introducing unmatched adaptability and reliability.



This latest innovation surpasses the already successful AxoneDuo by enhancing flexibility and performance. AxoneDuo Infinity offers unparalleled adaptability across all dimensions, adapting to diverse configurations and meeting unique terrain requirements, even within individual projects.



A key feature of AxoneDuo Infinity is its versatile string interconnectivity that offers a wide range of optimization options that reduce costs while increasing efficiency. Rows can also be independently trigger in its Unlinked mode, boosting operational effectiveness.



PVH Middle East's commitment to innovation goes way beyond the steel and structures. When AxoneDuo Infinity is equipped with DBox5, its possibilities are extended. This advanced SCADA and control system employs sensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to monitor installations, pinpoint faults, and anticipate structural threats.



Moreover, AxoneDuo Infinity's robust weather defense strategy actively positions panels to protect the plant in extreme conditions. Its reinforced structure ensures peak performance in any scenario.

With its ability to maximize solar module potential and efficiently capture sunlight on any terrain, AxoneDuo Infinity drastically reduces need for significant earthwork, making it sustainable and cost-effective solution for solar power generation.



PVH Middle East's dedication to quality shines in its state-of-the-art manufacturing. The company’s meticulous in-house assembly process reduces installation costs and ensures optimal component integration. The system’s pre-service connection promises maximum productivity from the start.



"Axone Duo Infinity showcases our latest and greatest Innovation yet" said Alvaro Casado, CRO- Middle East at PVH Middle East. "With its unparalleled adaptability, reliability, and sustainability features, it sets new standard for solar power generation. We believe it will pave way for more sustainable and efficient future."



AxoneDuo Infinity is more than a technological breakthrough; it embodies PVH Middle East's commitment to a cleaner, sustainable future for everyone.





