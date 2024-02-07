Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is Now Available Worldwide

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • Opening the era of AI phones, the Galaxy S24 series unleashes new Galaxy AI experiences for all



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the global availability of the new Galaxy S24 series, including the Jordanian market, which has received an impressive number of pre-orders thanks to its transformational Galaxy AI capabilities. Following the announcement, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series achieved a double-digit increase in pre-order sales compared to its predecessor with above 65% of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S24 Ultra.



“The launch of the Galaxy S24 series demonstrates our initial step toward a new era of AI phones that go beyond the current smartphone,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Designed to be an essential part of our daily lives, Galaxy AI will permanently change the way people interact with the world. We can’t wait to see how our users enhance and empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up endless possibilities”



Galaxy AI delivers innovative and practical AI features to help transform the way we communicate, create and discover the world. From barrier-free communication through features like Live Translate and Chat Assist to a new standard for search provided by Circle to Search with Google, AI will improve nearly every experience that Galaxy S24 users can enjoy. The new ProVisual Engine, a suite of AI-powered camera tools, maximizes creative freedom, from image capturing with new zoom capabilities to editing with the help of generative AI.



Samsung goes even further to democratize these latest innovations so more users can enjoy these enriched experiences. More language options will be available for AI features, in addition to the current 13 languages. Most Galaxy AI experiences will also be extended to previous models through software updates, including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series. Lastly, in Samsung’s commitment to a longer and reliable product lifecycle, Galaxy S24 series now offers seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 phones are widely available through the company's various sales points in Jordan, including its showrooms and the showrooms of its agents and distributors spread throughout the Kingdom, in addition to their availability through the Samsung eStore and the company's official website. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 also offer color options such as Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Additionally, all three models are available in additional colors online exclusively through Samsung's official website, which will include Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange, and Titanium Green for the three phones.



