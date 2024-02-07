Deliveroo Celebrates Five Years of Success in Kuwait

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo is celebrating five years of enduring success in Kuwait! Since joining the local food delivery market five years ago, Deliveroo has successfully elevated the local food delivery experience, establishing a thriving three-sided marketplace of customers, riders, and restaurant and grocery partners.

Since its launch in Kuwait in February 2019, Deliveroo has forged partnerships with an impressive array of both local and international restaurants and groceries, reaching a figure close to 9,000 restaurants and grocery sites. Furthermore, the company has enjoyed notable success in its PLUS membership, and achieved full delivery coverage in the country.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, reflected on this milestone, stating, “The continuous growth of Deliveroo over the past five years is a direct result of the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team of employees and riders, the enduring partnerships we have cultivated with local and international restaurants, and the daily trust bestowed upon us by our valued customers.”

5-Day Anniversary Countdown:

To mark its five-year milestone, Deliveroo is hosting a 5-day anniversary countdown, featuring a consumer competition on its social platforms. Each day, a fortunate winner will be chosen by Deliveroo and rewarded with a 100 KD credit voucher, ready to be redeemed on the Deliveroo app.

Half-Off Happiness: Dive into 50% Savings!

Deliveroo is also launching an exciting 50% off campaign with select partners throughout the month of February. The campaign offers customers a 50% discount on orders from various beloved local restaurant partners.

Honoring Loyal Customers

Because customers are at the heart of Deliveroo’s success, Deliveroo is also celebrating its most loyal customers with a unique gesture of appreciation. Deliveroo will be presenting special awards to its top loyal customers in recognition of their support throughout the company’s journey in Kuwait.

To download the Deliveroo app and start taking advantage of the most convenient way to order, customers can visit the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices.





