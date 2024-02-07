PEUGEOT ANNOUNCES CHAT GPT IMPLEMENTATION & ITS COMMITMENT TO EDUCATION WITH BORN FREE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) 7 February 2024



PEUGEOT is enthusiastically and determinedly committed to a radical transformation in order to become the leading brand in the European electric market by 2025. PEUGEOT offers the widest EV line-up of any European mainstream brand and aims to convince its customers to participate in this evolution by multiplying initiatives to make zero-emission mobility accessible, simple and serene.



Following the E-LION DAY initiated in January 2023, PEUGEOT is taking the opportunity in its first communication of 2024 to present its commitment to sustainable development, as well as, the major and structuring actions behind its ambition.



• Globally, Peugeot offers a range that is now 100% electric; the widest of any European mainstream brand, meeting all customer needs, for both Retail and Corporate consumers



• ChatGPT technology offered to all its customers, across the entire range of PEUGEOT Passenger and Commercial vehicles,



• PEUGEOT strengthens its actions in the circular economy, in line with the STELLANTIS Group's "4R" strategy: Remanufacture, Repair, Reuse, and Recycle,



• The Brand commits to education and announces the partnership with BORN FREE.





The E-LION project is at the heart of PEUGEOT's strategy to build the sustainable mobility of tomorrow. It is a comprehensive, 360-degree approach that goes well beyond the electrification of vehicles and is based on five "E-pillars":



1. Ecosystem of products and services, based on STELLANTIS solutions.

2. Experience for customer, from start to finish.

3. Electric, a 100% electric range by the end of 2024.

4. Efficiency, delivering maximum performance with minimal electrical consumption.

5. Environment, a sustainability goal and our commitment to becoming Carbon Net Zero by 2038.



Linda Jackson, CEO of PEUGEOT: "With the E-Lion project, PEUGEOT is mobilizing all its technological know-how and the creativity of its teams to enable all its customers to access sustainable mobility. As a leader, we want to pave the way. It's an incredibly rewarding task."







12 GLOBAL ELECTRIC MODELS INCLUDING 9 PASSENGER VEHICLES



A complete new EV range: New PEUGEOT E-208, E-2008, E-308, E-308 SW, E-3008, E-RIFTER, E-TRAVELLER, E-PARTNER, E-EXPERT, E-BOXER.



In 2024, the PEUGEOT 100% electric range will be further enriched by two new models: the E-408 and E-5008.



With these 9 passenger vehicles and 3 light commercial vehicles, PEUGEOT offers the widest electric range of any European mainstream automotive manufacturer.



In 2023, PEUGEOT was leading the B electric segment in Europe with E-208 and E-2008.



PEUGEOT is also the European leader in sales of zero-emission light commercial vehicles.



In 2023, for the fifth consecutive year, an annual study conducted by the YouGov organization ranked PEUGEOT as the favourite car brand of the French population







RESPONDING TO CUSTOMER NEEDS AND CONCERNS



Across its entire 100% electric range, PEUGEOT ensures that zero-emission mobility remains accessible.



To meet customer needs, PEUGEOT is committed to offering driving ranges at the best level in the market. For example, the new E-3008 sets a new benchmark in its segment by announcing up to 700km of range, while the new E-208 reassures its users with a city driving range of 566km.



Jérôme Micheron, Product Director at PEUGEOT: "Our models are not only accessible (eg. Peugeot As You Go Financing solutions), but they are also the most efficient in their segments. For example, the PEUGEOT E-308 has the lowest electricity consumption in its category."





ChatGPT ARRIVES IN THE i-COCKPIT® OF ALL PEUGEOT VEHICLES



PEUGEOT takes the customer experience, one of the 5 pillars of the E-Lion project, even further by offering ChatGPT technology across its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles (on 5 pilot markets before a wider roll-out starting from the second half of 2024). The best-known generative artificial intelligence model is integrated into the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit and becomes, through the OK PEUGEOT voice assistant, a true partner capable of answering countless questions and requests on any type of subject.



Once the OK PEUGEOT voice assistant is activated, you simply need to voice your query for ChatGPT to respond in an enriched manner. The generative artificial intelligence can provide answers to specific questions, for example, suggesting landmarks to visit in a city, presenting them, and guiding you there in coordination with the navigation system, but it can also enliven your journey by interacting with occupants, giving free rein to your creativity.

Available







MENAFN07022024006689014967ID1107821320