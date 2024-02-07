Dubai Sports Council signs Sponsorship Agreement with Pocari Sweat

(MENAFN- Dubaisc)

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has signed a sponsorship agreement with Pocari Sweat Co., which is affiliated to the Japanese Otsuka Holdings Group.



The three-year agreement has been signed by H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, and Mr. Mikio Bando, the General Manager of Otsuka Holdings, in the presence of H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ryosuke Fukase, Deputy President of Otsuka International Co. – Asia & Arabic Section / representatives of the sponsoring Co. / Mr. Khalid Al-Awar, Director of Communication & Marketing Dept. in DSC.



The agreement has been signed as part of DSC’s efforts to boost the sector of competitive & community sports events taking place throughout the year, and in the framework of the policy of the Company, which is considered as one of the most eminent entities, specialized in producing natural drinks supporting athletes’ performance and providing them with natural salts they need during competitions.



The agreement comprises the organizing of a half marathon, under the company’s name, to be held in collaboration with DSC. The Company had organized the home running challenge in collaboration with DSC during the pandemic period, with remarkable success & distinctive participation of contestants of multi-nationalities from UAE & overseas.



The Company’s General Manager expressed pleasure toward the signing of this agreement with DSC, and stated: “UAE in general & Dubai in particular is one of the most prominent markets in the region. Our company is keen to extend activities in Dubai; the biggest market in the region. The company will also launch several future initiatives in cooperation with DSC to serve the community, based on our community responsibility”.



Pokari Sweat, which is affiliated to the Japanese Otsuka Holdings Group, has been established 100 years ago, and it has 196 branches all over the world. The Company recruits 47000 employees. Its policy is to issue a new product for a better health in the world. The Company deals with medical field through producing therapeutic medications, besides healthy food products for prevention of diseases.







