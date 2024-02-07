The Integrated Transport Centre takes part in the "UAE Innovation Month" events

(MENAFN- Integrated Transport Centre) Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 7, 2024- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, presented several pioneering projects and strategic initiatives aimed at improving the quality of services provided to users in the public transport sector in the emirate. This was part of its participation in the events of "UAE Innovates 2024" at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The centre aims to create a smart, sustainable transport environment, and all these activities promote the qualities of creativity and innovation. The goal is to make it easier for citizens and tourists to travel around the emirate, with the participation of several strategic partners.

In this context, the Integrated Transport Centre, emphasized that these projects will contribute to achieving comprehensive development goals and supporting the implementation of sustainable development concepts in the transport sector. the centre's commitment to innovating projects that facilitate safe, comfortable, and smooth transport services in accordance with the highest global standards.



The Integrated Transport Center's several sectors have merged all their innovative projects into the following:





Mobile Traffic Management Centre

It is a mobile unit used for monitoring and managing traffic on roads. It is also used in events and occasions that require traffic monitoring to ease the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, and alleviate congestion. The centre is equipped with communication devices and necessary technology to collect and analyze traffic information, providing guidance and instructions to drivers and the public. The Mobile Traffic Management Centre covers a range of devices and technologies, including:

• Monitoring Devices: This includes surveillance cameras and various sensing devices used to monitor traffic movement and collect relevant data, such as speed, traffic density, and road accidents.

• Traffic Information System: The collected data is used to analyze traffic patterns and provide traffic information to drivers and the public. This includes road conditions, expected travel times, and alerts related to accidents or emergency events.

• Communications: Advanced communication systems are used to interact with drivers and other relevant authorities, such as police and emergency services. This involves providing guidance, receiving reports, and managing alerts.

• Geomatics technology (GIS): GIS is used to analyze and describe traffic data, representing it on maps. This helps in understanding traffic conditions and making informed decisions to facilitate traffic flow.



Smart Buoys Project

In line with the Integrated Transport Centre's strategic directions, aims to integrate the latest global technologies. By upgrading "navigational aids" to "smart buoys," the project improves the effectiveness of maintaining waterway navigational aids in Abu Dhabi. Including tracking devices on all aids owned by the Department of Municipalities and Transport ensures timely alerts to the maintenance team, optimizing the monitoring system.

Improving Biological Life

In an effort to enhance biological life, the center introduced a project involving the installation of a biodegradable pier comprising 17 concrete units in Al Saadiyat. This eco-friendly initiative contributes to climate change mitigation by reducing carbon emissions. The construction of 1 km of the biodegradable pier is equivalent to a reduction of 2 tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to planting 100 trees. Moreover, the project aims to raise environmental awareness by establishing eco-friendly initiatives, creating new habitats for marine life, and improving water quality.



Integrated Modeling System for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

To benefit from the vast amount of data available to the center and its partners and develop a comprehensive model for studying various transport scenarios and solutions, the centre presented the Integrated Modeling System project for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This advanced, multimedia tool utilizes artificial intelligence and big data analytics to predict transport demand rates. It supports decision-making processes, guides planning operations, and aids in the development of comprehensive integrated plans for the emirate.



Digitization in Human Resources Management

This project is implemented in specific departments within the centre to improve operational efficiency, reduce manual errors, create a sustainable work environment, increase productivity, and enhance information security in the human resources management procedures. The project involves transitioning services from paper-based to electronic, accelerating processes, and delivering them through the SAEED platform, identity management system, and other related systems.



Salama System for School Transport Monitoring

With the aim of enhancing the quality and effectiveness of services provided to schools and students, as well as elevating overall safety standards, the center presented a Salama System for School Transport Monitoring. This unified system contains data related to all entities involved in the school transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including transport operators, government and private schools, buses, drivers, bus supervisors, as well as student information, their addresses, and the routes and schedules of trips. This system aims to facilitate information exchange, improve the level of reassurance, and build trust among parents.



Green Bus Program

The Green Bus Program is a project aimed at transforming Abu Dhabi Island into a green area by 2030, served by a public transport system operating on sustainable energy alternatives, with the goal of complete transformation by 2050. The project was launched last year following the signing of memoranda of understanding with leading countries in the field of hydrogen buses, such as the Republic of Korea, and in the field of electric buses, such as the People's Republic of China. Both types of buses will be introduced during the program's duration, extending until the third quarter of 2050, marking another step-in line with global efforts by leading cities in this field.





