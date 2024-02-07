Aker ASA: Presentation Of Fourth-Quarter Results 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 07:00 CET. An online audiocast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.
Audiocast details:
Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Audiocast
Language: English
Link:
There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution during the presentation. It is also possible to submit questions to [email protected] in advance.
The presentation and material will be made available at and
Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: [email protected]
Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
