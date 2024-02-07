Mexico Pavilion At Expo 2023 Attracting Potential Strategic Partners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mexico pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha is receiving large potential strategic partners, especially those seeking investment opportunities. The pavilion has“given a very positive result,” and received over 8,000 visitors since its opening, said Ambassador of Mexico to Qatar H E Guillermo Ordorica.

Speaking to The Peninsula during the 'Ambassador Work Day' at the Mexico pavilion recently, Ambassador Ordorica emphasised the pavilion's role as an opportunity for Mexico to diversify its agricultural trade and exchange technology information beyond the North American market, specifically targeting the Middle East, notably Qatar.

“The Mexican pavilion demonstrates the Mexican government's commitment, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, to strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar and enhance Mexico's presence in the Middle East, particularly in agriculture and horticulture industries,” stated Ambassador Ordorica.

He said visitors to the pavilion include public and potential strategic partners interested in exploring investment opportunities and expanding trade and natural product exchange between their countries and Mexico. "Potential strategic partners of Mexico have visited this pavilion having in mind the possibility of finding here investment opportunities; opportunities of making business with my country and increasing trade and exchanging of natural products between our countries,” he said.

Ambassador Ordorica said that the Mexico pavilion has also benefitted from the strong support offered by Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, H E Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa and the organisers of the Expo. The Mexico pavilion features a variety of traditional and unconventional Mexican agricultural produce while also showcasing diverse landscape that pulls millions every year. The Mexico pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha offers a dedicated space for Mexican entrepreneurs and entities to showcase indigenous Mexican plants to the people of Qatar. It also highlights Mexico's current advancements in science and technology, with a special emphasis on efforts to combat desertification. According to Ambassador Ordorica, post Expo 2023 Doha, the embassy will get in touch with the potential partners who showed kind of interest in Mexico and the products.

Ambassador Ordorica said that Mexico's location, policies, economic and political stability, and infrastructure makes it the ideal attraction for investment. He said the country provides the world with most of the natural products such as tomato, avocado, berries among many others. “Mexico presents itself as a land of opportunity as a land ready to receive investment from friendly countries as Qatar in productive and strategic programmes,” he said.

Ambassador Ordorica indicated that the Mexico Day will be held on February 27, with the participation of the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development of the government of Mexico.