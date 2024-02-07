Technology Holdings Wins Boutique Investment Bank Of The Year At The 15Th Annual Americas And Global Markets M&A Atlas A...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Technology Holdings , a global boutique investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific has been named 'Boutique Investment Bank of the Year' at the 15th Annual M&A Atlas Awards by the Global M&A Network .

The 15th Annual Americas and Global Markets M&A Atlas Awards celebrations took place on January 30th 2024 at The Metropolitan Club in New York. Winning one of Global M&A Networks prestigious Atlas awards equates to achieving the“Gold Standard of Performance” standing in the industry, validating the firm and team's expertise and capabilities.

“We recognized the stellar achievements of best performing firms, deals and dealmakers, who exemplify excellence for executing transactions, especially during this past year of trying times. We value their participation and wish them continued success for the year to follow.” Shanta Kumari , CEO and Global Group Editor, Global M&A Network .

Vivek Subramanyam , Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said:“It is an honour to be recognized by Global M&A Network and to be chosen as the recipient of this prestigious award from such a large group of investment banks globally. It is a recognition of the calibre of our services and the unbiased, trusted advice that we provide to our clients. As we soon enter our twenty-fourth year in business, we are incredibly proud to have a growing team of 75 global experts who have closed transactions in 24 countries across 5 continents.”

About Technology Holdings

Technology Holdings is a global boutique investment bank dedicated to delivering investment banking services to Technology Services, Software, Consulting, Healthcare Life Sciences and Business Process Management Companies globally with enterprise values ranging from US $25 Million to US $500 Million.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network is a diversified digital media and conference connecting company. The company produces the world's most prestigious - Turnaround Atlas Awards, Women Leaders & Dealmaker Awards, and the M&A Atlas branded awards programs worldwide - from New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai, to London.

