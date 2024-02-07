International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 To Witness Indian And Pak Wrestling Heroes Facing Off

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The 2024 edition of the International Pro Wrestling Championship is set to witness the most electrifying encounter in the wrestling arena between India's Sangram Singh, a two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and Pakistan's top wrestling titlist, Muhammad Saeed. The wrestling extravaganza of the year, taking place on February 24, 2024, at Shabab Al-Ahili Club in Dubai, promises a display of power, athleticism, and tactical prowess with a line-up of five high-stakes matches featuring formidable opponents from around the world.

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qaismi, the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 has been organised by the World Professional Wrestling Hub (WPWH), a premier platform committed to bringing the best of professional wrestling to a global audience. This tournament also will mark the return of Sangram Singh to the ring following a six-year hiatus. Competing in the headlining match-up against Muhammad Saeed, an elite athlete in his own right, Singh aims to deliver a memorable performance, marking the completion of his anticipated comeback.

The lineup for the event includes international wrestling sensations such as Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), 2017 European Wrestling Champion vs. Damon Kemp (USA), Andrea Carolina (Columbia), Olympian, vs. Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian, Bader Ali (UAE), Silver medallist, Arab Championship, vs. Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo), Gold Medallist, Games of La Francophonie, and Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria), Olympian vs. Skiba Monika (Poland).

Commenting on the championship, Mr. Parveen Gupta of WPWH, said, "We are happy to announce the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 and look forward to witnessing the exhilarating sports spectacle, showcasing the incredible talent and strength of wrestlers from around the world. His comeback serves as a perfect platform to inspire the youth and emphasize that age is no barrier in the world of professional wrestling.”

“The lineup, featuring elite athletes , is a testament to the bench strength of the championship. We aim to herald a new era for wrestling in Dubai, reshaping its perception and providing a global platform for professionals and amateurs. The championship seeks to elevate the standard of wrestling, offering participants a chance to compete on a grand stage and grapple with the best in the world, he added.

Mr. Sangram Singh, Brand Ambassador & Promoter of WPWH, said, "At WPWH, we believe in uniting the world through the passion and excitement of professional wrestling. The International Pro Wrestling Championship is not just an event; it's a celebration of athleticism, camaraderie, and the universal language of sport."

Mr. Imran Ahmed, Serial Entrepreneur, remarked, "Dubai is honoured to host this incredible celebration of the sport of wrestling. This event aligns perfectly with the city's commitment to providing a global platform for diverse and thrilling entertainment. We welcome wrestling enthusiasts from around the world to join us in this spectacular celebration."

"We have made the event accessible to all keeping the entry free for all on a first-come-first-serve basis aimed at giving an experience of the intensity, skill, and pure excitement of the professional wrestling championship. It's not just about competition; it's about creating an inclusive space for fans to experience the sheer thrill of the sport," he further said.

WPWH is dedicated to promoting peace, wellness, and unity through the universal appeal of sports and entertainment.

-END-

About World Power Wrestling Hub

World Power Wrestling Hub (WPWH) is a leading platform dedicated to promoting the sport of professional wrestling globally. Committed to providing a platform for both professionals and amateurs, WPWH organizes top-notch wrestling events that captivate audiences with athleticism, entertainment, and a spirit of competition. For more information, visit

Permalink