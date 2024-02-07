Day 124 Of Genocide: Israeli Forces Continue To Bomb Areas In Gaza.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

Israeli occupation aircraft, artillery and navy Wednesday launched violent bombardment and fire belts on the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, as the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza enters its 124th day.

Local Sourses reported that Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent raids and fire belts on the western and eastern areas of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Health sources in the Gaza Strip said that 12 citizens were killed in Rafah from the Israeli bombing, while a number of people were injured, and others reported missing.

Local sources added that a mother and her daughter were martyred, and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Al-Zuhur neighborhood, north of Rafah, while the occupation navy opened fire towards the city's coast.

In this context, the UN warned of the Israeli occupation's invasion of Rafah Governorate, as the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that“any move by Israel to expand its comprehensive invasion of the Gaza Strip to include the densely populated southern city of Rafah may lead to war crimes that must be prevented by all means.”

In the -Rimal area, south of Gaza City, at least one citizen was killed, and others were injured in a bombing that targeted the area.

The occupation launched a series of violent raids on the Qaizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, while a woman was killed by sniper bullets at the gate of the Nasser Medical Complex.

The surroundings of Jasser Building and Bilal Mosque in Khan Yunis camp were also targeted by Israeli artillery shelling, and military aircraft blew up residential homes in Khan Yunis amid intense artillery bombardment of the city.

In the latest toll, the number of slain Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression on October 7 last rose to more than 27,585, most of whom were children and women, and 66,978 others were injured, while more than 8,000 are still missing under the rubble and on the roads, where the occupation forces prevent ambulance crews remain unable to reach them.