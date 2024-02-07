Effects Of 1.5°C Global Warming In Switzerland And Beyond

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
Klimawandel: Was bedeutet eine Erwärmung um 1,5°C für die Schweiz und die Welt?
Italiano
(it)
Cosa significa un riscaldamento di 1,5°C per la Svizzera e per il mondo? (original)
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
Our planet in 2023 endured the hottest year since measurements began in the mid-19th century link Some forecasts suggest a new record could be reached in 2024: the 1.5°C threshold, a limit set by the international community, could be exceeded for the entire year.
"This is very bad news. We could reach 1.5 degrees earlier than expected," Samuel Jaccard, a climatologist at the University of Lausanne, tells SWI swissinfo.
Temperatures are set to rise in 2024 not only due to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, but also as a result of El Niño, a cyclical climate phenomenon that results in strong warming of Pacific Ocean waters.
MENAFN07022024000210011054ID1107821248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.