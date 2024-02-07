Effects Of 1.5°C Global Warming In Switzerland And Beyond

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Klimawandel: Was bedeutet eine Erwärmung um 1,5°C für die Schweiz und die Welt?



Italiano (it) Cosa significa un riscaldamento di 1,5°C per la Svizzera e per il mondo? (original)

Our planet in 2023 endured the hottest year since measurements began in the mid-19th century link Some forecasts suggest a new record could be reached in 2024: the 1.5°C threshold, a limit set by the international community, could be exceeded for the entire year.

"This is very bad news. We could reach 1.5 degrees earlier than expected," Samuel Jaccard, a climatologist at the University of Lausanne, tells SWI swissinfo.

Temperatures are set to rise in 2024 not only due to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, but also as a result of El Niño, a cyclical climate phenomenon that results in strong warming of Pacific Ocean waters.