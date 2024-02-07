Volunteers, Businesses, And Disaster Response

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In this week's Inside Geneva podcast we take a look at earthquake response: how do emergency workers even begin, when the destruction, as it was last year, is so great? When whole towns are flattened? How do international teams work with local emergency services?

When the earthquake first struck on February 6 last year, Filip Kirazov was at home in the United Kingdom. But an emergency notification app he has with him at all times let him know what had happened. That's because Kirazov, an engineer, is also a member of SARAID, a search and rescue group certified by the United Nations to deploy to disasters such as earthquakes. SARAID's team, all unpaid volunteers, includes engineers like Kirazov, paramedics, and specialists in things such as water or rope rescue, and in hazardous materials.

Just a day after their apps bleeped, Kirazov and his colleagues were on their way to Turkey. Once there, Kirazov, who has worked in many disaster zones, saw a "scale of destruction...different to anything I'd seen...neighbourhoods totally destroyed."

How, I asked him, do international rescue workers know where to start, arriving in an unfamiliar city where building after multistorey building is, as Kirazov put it "pancaked" into the ground?

"A good question," he told Inside Geneva. "Coordination and organisation" are vital. Arriving rescue teams have a system to follow, starting with a wide area assessment, then moving onto identifying where people could remain alive under the rubble, and carefully assessing those sites, and how long it will take to get the people out.