Swiss President Discusses Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine In Estonia Talks

( MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Tuesday, Amherd met with Estonian President Alar Karis, Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn. Kallas explained that legislation similar to the proposed law has already been passed by the Estonian parliament and now awaits a further vote.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.