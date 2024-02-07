Swiss Pilot Announces Hydrogen-Powered Tour Around The World In Nine Days

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) His new "Climate Impulse" project is not just about a thirst for adventure, as he said in an interview with the Swiss media group Tamedia on Wednesday. "I'm fed up with all the pessimism and inaction regarding environmental protection. I want to show to all those who see no future that there is hope and that we can take action. The best way to do this is with a spectacular project."

MENAFN07022024000210011054ID1107821245