Medical Device Studies: Regulatory Requirements And Adverse Event Reporting - 2-Day Online Training Course (May 21-22, 2024)

This seminar provides an essential overview of medical device clinical evaluations, clinical investigations and PMCF studies with particular emphasis on the adverse event reporting requirements during these studies.

The course will concentrate mostly on the new Medical Device Regulations (MDR) with some references to the existing Medical Device Directives. It will provide a good introduction to medical device clinical studies and serve as an update for those with experience who need to keep abreast of the regulatory changes and the methods of handling adverse events during the study period. It also covers the new requirements regarding periodic safety update reports (PSURs) and the summary of safety and clinical performance.

Certification:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend



Regulatory affairs specialists

Quality assurance specialists

Clinical research associates

Junior clinical research associates Professionals involved in reporting adverse events during pre- and post-market clinical studies

Agenda

The Medical Device Studies: Regulatory Requirements and Adverse Event Reporting course will cover:

Clinical evaluation - An Overview



What is a clinical evaluation?

How do you conduct a clinical evaluation? The regulatory requirements pertaining to clinical evaluation

Clinical investigations - An Overview



What is a clinical investigation?

When are clinical investigations needed? The regulatory requirements

PMS and PMCF



What is PMS?

What is PMCF? When are PMCF studies necessary?

Quiz on clinical evaluation, clinical investigation and PMCF

New requirements of the MDR



Summary of safety and clinical performance Periodic safety update report (PSUR)

The competent authority and the Notified Body



What is their role in the above processes?

What are the responsibilities of the manufacturer? What to communicate and when

Workshop on the new requirements of the MDR

Vigilance reporting



What is vigilance? The requirements for vigilance reporting during medical device studies

How to define and classify adverse events



Definitions

Types of events Determining categories

Vigilance workshop

The regulatory requirements for monitoring and reporting adverse events during regulatory and PMCF studies



MEDDEV guidance document

ISO14155 harmonised standard

Responsibilities Templates

The MDR - clinical elements



Focus on changes in the clinical arena

Chapter 6: clinical evaluation and investigation Annex 14: clinical evaluation and post-market clinical follow-up

