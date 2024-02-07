Medical Device Studies: Regulatory Requirements And Adverse Event Reporting - 2-Day Online Training Course (May 21-22, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Studies: Regulatory Requirements and Adverse Event Reporting Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This seminar provides an essential overview of medical device clinical evaluations, clinical investigations and PMCF studies with particular emphasis on the adverse event reporting requirements during these studies.
The course will concentrate mostly on the new Medical Device Regulations (MDR) with some references to the existing Medical Device Directives. It will provide a good introduction to medical device clinical studies and serve as an update for those with experience who need to keep abreast of the regulatory changes and the methods of handling adverse events during the study period. It also covers the new requirements regarding periodic safety update reports (PSURs) and the summary of safety and clinical performance.
Certification:
CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend
Regulatory affairs specialists Quality assurance specialists Clinical research associates Junior clinical research associates Professionals involved in reporting adverse events during pre- and post-market clinical studies
Agenda
The Medical Device Studies: Regulatory Requirements and Adverse Event Reporting course will cover:
Clinical evaluation - An Overview
What is a clinical evaluation? How do you conduct a clinical evaluation? The regulatory requirements pertaining to clinical evaluation
Clinical investigations - An Overview
What is a clinical investigation? When are clinical investigations needed? The regulatory requirements
PMS and PMCF
What is PMS? What is PMCF? When are PMCF studies necessary?
Quiz on clinical evaluation, clinical investigation and PMCF
New requirements of the MDR
Summary of safety and clinical performance Periodic safety update report (PSUR)
The competent authority and the Notified Body
What is their role in the above processes? What are the responsibilities of the manufacturer? What to communicate and when
Workshop on the new requirements of the MDR
Vigilance reporting
What is vigilance? The requirements for vigilance reporting during medical device studies
How to define and classify adverse events
Definitions Types of events Determining categories
Vigilance workshop
The regulatory requirements for monitoring and reporting adverse events during regulatory and PMCF studies
MEDDEV guidance document ISO14155 harmonised standard Responsibilities Templates
The MDR - clinical elements
Focus on changes in the clinical arena Chapter 6: clinical evaluation and investigation Annex 14: clinical evaluation and post-market clinical follow-up
