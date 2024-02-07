EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Just – Evotec Biologics expands development and manufacturing agreement with ABL for broadly neutralising antibodies against HIV

JUST – EVOTEC BIOLOGICS TO PROVIDE DEVELOPMENT AND PHASE I CLINICAL MANUFACTURING OF BROADLY NEUTRALISING ANTIBODY AGAINST HIV

AGREEMENT BUILDS ON PREVIOUS NIAID-FUNDED COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP A BROADLY NEUTRALISING ANTIBODY AGAINST HIV

Hamburg, Germany, 07 February 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that its Seattle-based subsidiary Just – Evotec Biologics, Inc. has expanded its relationship with Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (“ABL”), a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (“CDMO”) serving the US Government and biopharmaceutical industry. The expansion is under a new contract funded entirely by Federal funds under an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”) contract awarded to ABL from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (“NIAID”), National Institutes of Health (“NIH”), Department of Health and Human Services, (“DHHS”) under Contract No. HHSN272201700010I/ 75N93023F00001.



The new agreement builds on previous collaborations between Just – Evotec Biologics and ABL to design highly efficient manufacturing processes for broadly neutralising antibodies (“bNAbs”) against HIV. Under the expanded relationship, Just – Evotec Biologics will develop a third bNAb and perform large-scale cGMP manufacturing campaigns for both this bNAb and a previously developed bNAb against HIV for a Phase I clinical study. Just – Evotec Biologics will also provide release and stability testing services.



Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with ABL to include the development of a third bNAb. By leveraging Just – Evotec Biologics' next-generation biomanufacturing platform we provide an integrated development and manufacturing solution for our partner to support the delivery of new therapeutic options targeting HIV together.”



Lauren Hudacik, President and Chief Executive Officer at ABL, added: “ABL has a long history of supporting the U.S. government's mission to develop effective prevention and therapeutic products against HIV. This expansion of partnership with Just – Evotec Biologics strengthens that tradition.”



Dr Linda Zuckerman, Executive Vice President Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just – Evotec Biologics stated: “Building from the long-standing collaboration in the development of broadly-neutralising antibodies against HIV, we are excited to leverage Just – Evotec Biologics' intensified continuous bioprocessing infrastructure to drive ABL's towards clinical validation.”



According to the WHO, there are over 38 million individuals living with HIV worldwide. The development of safe and efficacious HIV-1 treatments and prevention strategies remains one of the highest priorities of the NIAID. This programme aims to supply clinical material to continue vital ongoing clinical trials worldwide.



No financial details of the agreement between Just – Evotec Biologics and ABL were disclosed.





ABOUT ADVANCED BIOSCIENCE LABORATORIES, INC.

A leading CDMO harnessing decades of pioneering science and manufacturing expertise to drive the development of innovative therapies and vaccines. ABL has over 60 years of experience working with diverse organizations-including industry, government, and academic entities-to support their quest in improving vaccines, public health ABL maintains GMP facilities meeting U.S. regulatory standards, providing GMP manufacture of virus-based oncolytic therapies, gene therapies, vaccines, and protein-based immunotherapeutic products. ABL's CDMO services include bulk drug substance, fill/finish of drug product, process and assay development, and bioanalytical testing. ABL is part of the French bioindustrial group Institut Mérieux, which fights against infectious diseases and cancers, through the complementary approaches of its companies in the fields of diagnosis, immunotherapy, food safety and nutrition.



For more information visit



ABOUT JUST – EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just – Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just – Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners.

.



ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this"Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence.



